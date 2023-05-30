 AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it is bringing back its longstanding tradition of gathering the automotive community together for a fun day of golf and interaction for the first time since 2019 with the 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing. The outing, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J., is once again dedicated to the memory of the late shop owner and association leader Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund. 

Related Articles

“AASP/NJ is thrilled to bring back the golf outing,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “The outing was held every year prior to the pandemic, and it has been missed by so many as it’s a great way for industry members to put their daily business aside for one day, relax and share time in the sun with colleagues and friends. The event not only pays tribute to a former influential member, Lou Scoras, but it also raises funds for a scholarship in his name that can only help to engage and inspire the next generation of technicians. Attracting new blood to our industry is crucial in this day and age.”

The action-packed day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The Knob Hill Country Club offers an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course. Following time on the green, the gathering continues at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner and prizes. 

“Put some time aside and participate, not only in the fun the game has to offer but in the drinks, dinner and camaraderie you will experience at this wonderful event,” Bryant said. “One thing is for sure, I will be there!”

Player registration is now open, and multiple sponsorship opportunities are also available. To sign up or for more information, visit aaspnj.org

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The Auto Care Association has announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association has announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry. The new Sustainability Committee aims to increase awareness of the importance of sustainability, create a long-term strategy to initiate evolution in our industry’s practices and highlight businesses that implement those practices.In its initial phase, the Sustainability Committee will focus on four strategic areas: 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
NORTHEAST Show Panel Discusses Shops Dropping DRPs

“Slaying the Dragon: Manageable Actions for Shop Success” covered in part how many shops are moving away from the DRP model.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future of Automotive Technologies”, is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Young Veteran Receives Recycled Ride at NORTHEAST Show

The AASP/NJ announced that a local New Jersey Air Force veteran was gifted a refurbished vehicle at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Launch Pad Premieres on Nationwide TV

The product-pitching contest will be featured on a nationwide television special premiering on April 15 on the History Channel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NORTHEAST Educational Panel Examines Body Shop of Future

A panel of nine industry experts tackled the topic of “Shop of the Future” at the recent NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Two Young Techs Receive Tools, Equipment at NORTHEAST

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers