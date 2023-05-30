AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it is bringing back its longstanding tradition of gathering the automotive community together for a fun day of golf and interaction for the first time since 2019 with the 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing. The outing, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J., is once again dedicated to the memory of the late shop owner and association leader Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund.

“AASP/NJ is thrilled to bring back the golf outing,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “The outing was held every year prior to the pandemic, and it has been missed by so many as it’s a great way for industry members to put their daily business aside for one day, relax and share time in the sun with colleagues and friends. The event not only pays tribute to a former influential member, Lou Scoras, but it also raises funds for a scholarship in his name that can only help to engage and inspire the next generation of technicians. Attracting new blood to our industry is crucial in this day and age.”

The action-packed day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The Knob Hill Country Club offers an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course. Following time on the green, the gathering continues at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner and prizes.

“Put some time aside and participate, not only in the fun the game has to offer but in the drinks, dinner and camaraderie you will experience at this wonderful event,” Bryant said. “One thing is for sure, I will be there!”

Player registration is now open, and multiple sponsorship opportunities are also available. To sign up or for more information, visit aaspnj.org.