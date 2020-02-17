The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST 2020 Resolution Forum and Leadership Meeting will once again take place as part of the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

Click Here to Read More

This year’s forum will take place on Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Secaucus Meadowlands, directly across from the Meadowlands Exposition Center where the NORTHEAST Show will be held March 20-22.

Moderated once again by Ed Kizenberger, executive director of the Long Island Auto Body Repairmen’s Association/New York State Auto Collision Technicians Association, the NORTHEAST Resolution Forum offers an opportunity for industry professionals from across the country to discuss issues affecting their states and associations on a daily basis, while also fostering an information-sharing environment for all in attendance. Each year, this event creates a space for industry leaders and representatives to engage in rewarding conversations about the topics most important to the industry-at-large.

As in past years, the 2020 Resolution Forum will be limited to collision repairers who are current, non-vendor members of participating trade associations only. Those interested in attending should email NORTHEAST Event Management at [email protected] for information.

“We have a long tradition of these meetings, but this year it is especially important with all the changes our industry is going through,” said Kizenberger. “It’s an opportunity to compare notes with representatives from other states to see how they are handling technology changes, regulatory issues or legal issues that may impact repair shops. There are more questions than answers than ever before. I’m interested in hearing how people are handling the new challenges.”