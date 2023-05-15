 AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to NORTHEAST Attendees

Associations

For the second year in a row, $5,000 ($500 each) was awarded to 10 lucky attendees at the NORTHEAST Show toward the purchase of products from vendors.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that, for the second year in a row, $5,000 ($500 each) was awarded to 10 lucky attendees at the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. The 10 lucky winners were randomly selected throughout the weekend to win the funds toward a purchase at the association’s flagship event.

The contest is a win-win for all involved including showgoers, exhibitors and AASP/NJ, which enjoys the opportunity to give back to the people who support NORTHEAST year after year.

This year’s show was a memorable experience for Danielle and Christopher Hade (Crystal Clear Collision, Port Chester, N.Y.). Danielle was on the show floor when she got the call alerting her that she was chosen as a winner. 

“When I first got the call, I initially wondered if it could be fake, but I made my way to the lobby, and sure enough, I was a winner,” Danielle shared. 

Christopher put the $500 in NORTHEAST dollars toward a purchase at the GUNIWHEEL booth, where he purchased three GUNIWHEELS for his shop.

“It was really awesome to win, and we were both really excited to walk away with something,” Danielle added. 

“We love the NORTHEAST dollars contest,” said Michael Dunlap of GUNIWHEEL. “We are honored to have attendees choose to purchase our product with their lucky winnings among the hundreds that were on display. It is a feel-good situation all around. We’ve had the honor two years in a row!” 

Derek Jones of Detailing World had great success on the show floor, making new contacts and selling a number of machines at their booth. The NORTHEAST dollars promotion wound up being an extra win for the auto detailing supply and equipment store. A winning attendee used his $500 from AASP/NJ toward a 15 millimeter polisher.

First-time NORTHEAST attendee Raquel Lemus of AASP/NJ member shop Peotter’s Auto Body (Summit) was also taken by surprise when she learned her name was drawn. She was happy to walk away with a purchase from Eppy’s Tool and Equipment Warehouse

“NORTHEAST dollars is a great promotion,” said Mike Alcamo of Eppy’s Tool and Equipment Warehouse. “It’s not just about customers spending money with us; it’s something the customer will never forget. One remembers winning $500. It keeps them coming back to the show.” 

Visit aaspnjnortheast.com for updates on next year’s event as they become available. Plans are already underway for NORTHEAST 2024, scheduled for March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. 
For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

