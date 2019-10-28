AASP/NJ Awards Russ Robson Scholarship





(Left to right) AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, 2019 Russ Robson Scholarship Recipient Alberto Figueroa, AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant and AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded the Russ Robson Memorial Scholarship to Alberto Figueroa of Livingston Collision at its recent annual meeting. The award is named in honor of the former AASP/NJ president and is given to a young, promising individual working in a member shop.

Robson was president of the association during the formative years when the Garden State Automotive Federation transitioned to AASP/NJ and was well known in the industry for his dedication and training of others.

Figueroa was nominated by Brad Crawford, co-owner of Livingston Collision, who expressed his appreciation for Figueroa’s hard work and dedication.

“Alberto has been with us a little under two years,” said Crawford. “He is a great worker. Very diligent. He always strives to learn. As a young technician, he’s not afraid to speak up when something isn’t right. He will point it out and move forward to make sure it’s done right.”

During the ceremony, Figueroa was presented with a plaque, and his scholarship award will go towards training.

“I’m honored to have been given the Russ Robson scholarship award, and I give thanks to AASP/NJ for selecting me out of a bunch of people,” said Figueroa.” I also want to give big thanks to Brad and Livingston Collision for giving me the chance to work and improve myself and being there to push me to learn and get better in my field. I’m always willing to learn, and Livingston Collision did exactly that – helped me learn, become better as an employee and perfect my skills at my workplace. I appreciate it all and am grateful to AASP/NJ and Livingston Collision for treating me like family. It’s motivating me to keep going and learn more and more each day to become better in all aspects.”

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.