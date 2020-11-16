AASP/NJ Elects New Member to Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that it elected Brad Crawford of Livingston Collision in Livingston, N.J., to its board of directors at its recent virtual annual meeting.

“It’s an honor,” said Crawford. “I was excited just to be nominated [to the board], so being elected was just great. It is nice to be a part of a unified front in an industry where it kind of feels like we are all on an isolated island until you get to talk to like-minded people to exchange problems, come up with ideas and find solutions.”

Crawford immersed himself in the industry after joining his family’s longtime business, which was established in 1961, several years ago. He is a co-owner of the shop, along with his mother and brother. Upon first getting familiar with the ins and outs of collision repair, Crawford quickly learned that “you don’t know what you don’t know.”

“I started talking to [AASP/NJ Executive Director] Charles Bryant, reaching out to him when I had a problem or two. I realized that there were people out there who would fight for us. It was the driving force for me to get involved and join AASP/NJ.”

Crawford looks forward to having an opportunity to bring his knowledge, skills and experience to the board.

“We are trying to restore our customers’ vehicles to pre-loss condition and restore their confidence in that vehicle,” he said. “At the same time, it’s just getting harder and harder to get properly compensated to do that. I hope that by being part of the board and being surrounded by people who are willing to educate themselves, train and implement policies and procedures, I can bring some of that flavor to it and help move the industry forward.”

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.