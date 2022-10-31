 AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

on

WIN Opens Nominations for 2023 MIW Awards

on

Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

on

CCC Sponsors 2022 RDE and OEM Summit
Advertisement

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: AirPro Diagnostics Announces Auggie Self-Guided

Associations: WIN Opens Nominations for 2023 MIW Awards

Associations: AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

News: CIF Announces 3M as Annual Donor

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As part of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) annual meeting held Oct. 19 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J., Patrick Crome, a Mercer County Vocational School student employed by Compact Kars (Clarksburg), was named the recipient of the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Left to right: AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant and Russ Robson Scholarship Award recipient Patrick Crome.

“Russ was a big supporter of training and he taught part-time at the Mercer County Vocational School, where the recipient of the Russ Robson Scholarship Award is a student,” said Tom Elder (Compact Kars), treasurer of the AASP/NJ. “Patrick came to us as someone interested in learning about our industry, and he does a great job working in our shop.” 

Receiving the scholarship award was “pretty special” to Crome. The up-and-coming technician plans to continue his training and is committed to building a career in collision repair. As the industry has been facing a technician shortage nationwide, young people coming into the fold is something that must be encouraged and celebrated as the association did that night. 

Advertisement

“There is not one person in this room who can say that every position in their shop is filled by someone who is good and qualified,” Elder said. “We have to look wherever we can to find someone and train them.” 

For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Spartan Group Becomes First Performance Group to Include SCRS Membership

Associations: RAE Sponsors SCRS RDE Education Series at SEMA Show

Associations: Repairers Gather at AASP/NJ Annual Meeting to Honor Peers

Associations: CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business