AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

As part of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) annual meeting held Oct. 19 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J., Patrick Crome, a Mercer County Vocational School student employed by Compact Kars (Clarksburg), was named the recipient of the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award.

Click Here to Read More

Left to right: AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant and Russ Robson Scholarship Award recipient Patrick Crome.

“Russ was a big supporter of training and he taught part-time at the Mercer County Vocational School, where the recipient of the Russ Robson Scholarship Award is a student,” said Tom Elder (Compact Kars), treasurer of the AASP/NJ. “Patrick came to us as someone interested in learning about our industry, and he does a great job working in our shop.”

Receiving the scholarship award was “pretty special” to Crome. The up-and-coming technician plans to continue his training and is committed to building a career in collision repair. As the industry has been facing a technician shortage nationwide, young people coming into the fold is something that must be encouraged and celebrated as the association did that night.