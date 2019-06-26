AASP/NJ Hosts Eighth Annual Race Night in Support of John Theurer Cancer Center

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently hosted its eighth annual Race Night at RPM Raceway in Jersey City to benefit the John Theurer Cancer Center.

Once again, the popular event brought AASP/NJ members together for a fun evening of racing and social time in support of a good cause.

As has been tradition for a number of years since the first Race Night was held, $1,000 of the funds raised from the event will be donated to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. The center is dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers.

Dozens of participants took to the track to race electric go-karts in a friendly three-race series where they vied for the top spot. Congratulations goes to James Moyes (Krehel Automotive), who took home the first-place title for the second year in a row. Coming in second place was Keith Krehel (Krehel Automotive), and Robert Tallaksen (Robbie’s Automotive & Collision Specialists) took third place.

“It was really great to see all these guys in a non-work environment, each having a great time and team building,” said Krehel, mechanical chairman of AASP/NJ. “As far as me coming in second place this year, I personally guarantee that James won’t beat me again next year, as I won’t invite him. Just kidding.”

AASP/NJ would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Race Night and is already looking forward to Race Night 2020. To participate in next year’s event, contact the AASP/NJ Administrative Office at (973) 667-6922. For more information on AASP/NJ and upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.