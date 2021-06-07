Connect with us

AASP/NJ June Meeting to Feature Barrett Smith of ADE

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting a virtual membership meeting titled, “Are You at the End of Your Rope? Thinking There Has to Be a Better Way?” on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The meeting is set to feature industry business coach Barrett R. Smith, who will discuss how to better run a collision repair facility by sharing “out-of-the-box” solutions that will change the way one does business forever.

Smith is a former body shop owner who has also worked as a claims adjuster and managed independent and dealer collision centers. He holds the designation of accredited automotive manager (AAM) and ASE Master Tech and is certified by Mitchell, CCC and ADP estimating platforms and I-CAR training. He founded Auto Damage Experts (ADE) in 2001, and he offers consulting services to auto body repairers, consumers, legal professionals and insurers around the country.

In addition, Rick Palmer of PMCLogic will give a brief presentation on the paint and materials management and invoicing system.

This meeting is free to all industry professionals in New Jersey. To become a member of AASP/NJ, call Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909 or the administrative office at (973) 667-6922. Pre-registration for this event is required.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

