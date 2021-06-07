The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting a virtual membership meeting titled, “Are You at the End of Your Rope? Thinking There Has to Be a Better Way?” on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The meeting is set to feature industry business coach Barrett R. Smith, who will discuss how to better run a collision repair facility by sharing “out-of-the-box” solutions that will change the way one does business forever. Smith is a former body shop owner who has also worked as a claims adjuster and managed independent and dealer collision centers. He holds the designation of accredited automotive manager (AAM) and ASE Master Tech and is certified by Mitchell, CCC and ADP estimating platforms and I-CAR training. He founded Auto Damage Experts (ADE) in 2001, and he offers consulting services to auto body repairers, consumers, legal professionals and insurers around the country.

