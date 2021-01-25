AASP/NJ Launches New Health Plan Benefit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Amato Insurance Agency , a division of World Insurance Associates LLC, will offer the AASP/NJ Association Health Plan to all members (even those out of state) who are in good standing.

“We are really proud to be the first to bring this opportunity to New Jersey,” said Joe Amato, Sr., principal of the Amato Insurance Agency and board member of AASP/NJ.

A few years ago, the U.S. Department of Labor expanded access to affordable health coverage for small businesses through Association Health Plans. AASP/NJ qualified and has been approved for this program, which allows the association to purchase healthcare benefits at competitive rates and provides unlimited major medical group coverage for businesses ranging from small owner-operated shops to megastores.

“Because of AASP/NJ’s buying power, we have exceptionally priced products as low as $310 per month for an individual and $932 per month for a full family regardless of its size or age,” said Amato. “Under the Association Health Plan, we can provide members with solid medical insurance that could be considerably lower than what they are paying now.”

The plan, compliant with the Affordable Care Act, is deductible-free for preventative exams for annual physicals. Participants can choose from multiple deductible range options and HSA plans.

The program, which boasts a large national network of doctors and hospitals, enables participants to utilize its services out of state. Other features include (with no copay) a 24-7 Teladoc service that allows participants to call in and receive diagnoses, care and prescriptions over the phone. Additionally, there is a no-hassle service line available to all members for a quick response.