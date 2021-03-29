The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is looking forward to the return of its flagship event this fall.

According to the association, the 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show – originally scheduled for March 19-21 and now set for Sept. 10-12, 2021 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. – is on track to be the first regional automotive services show to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.

“We are very excited and anxious to get the show back up and running,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “With more and more people getting vaccinated and the encouraging case statistics here in New Jersey, everything is pointing to a safe and successful NORTHEAST.”

AASP/NJ is working daily with the MEC to implement every necessary safety protocol to ensure that anyone who attends NORTHEAST will feel safe and secure.

“We are very encouraged by what we are seeing, not only in New Jersey but around the country,” said Thomas Greco, show manager, secretary of AASP/NJ and president of Greco Publishing. “Trade shows for other industries have already started in places such as Florida and Alabama; we are monitoring all of them closely to see what works and what doesn’t and what we need to do to make NORTHEAST as ‘normal’ as possible.”