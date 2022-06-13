 AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness
Associations

AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will welcome Mark Allen, manager of collision, equipment and EV after sales service at Audi of America on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J., to discuss Audi tolerances, material considerations and EV preparedness.

Allen will provide guidance related to the manufacturer’s material considerations and tolerances, and also answer common questions involving how to determine if there is unibody misalignment and, if so, what can be straightened. Allen will also discuss body materials and associated processes. In relation to EVs, shops can expect to learn everything they need to know in the areas of shop architecture, tools and equipment, chargers and storage to prepare to fix these up-and-coming vehicles.

Those who complete this training will earn a certificate which can be used toward their auto body license renewal this fall.

“It’s a great resource that will help you earn a certificate toward your license renewal, as well as a good value for all the information you’ll learn,” said Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ.

Added AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant, “This meeting will address such things as how to know if there is uni-body misalignment and, if there is, what can be straightened and so much more, while satisfying the training requirement for the 2022 auto body license renewal. Shops can receive good, quality training that is so needed, while simultaneously receiving a certificate to be ready for the auto body license renewal process when the time comes. Don’t miss this extremely important meeting.”

Registration for this meeting costs just $35 per AASP/NJ member company in good standing and $75 per non-member attendee.

For more information or to become a member of AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

