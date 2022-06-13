AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will welcome Mark Allen, manager of collision, equipment and EV after sales service at Audi of America on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J., to discuss Audi tolerances, material considerations and EV preparedness.

Allen will provide guidance related to the manufacturer’s material considerations and tolerances, and also answer common questions involving how to determine if there is unibody misalignment and, if so, what can be straightened. Allen will also discuss body materials and associated processes. In relation to EVs, shops can expect to learn everything they need to know in the areas of shop architecture, tools and equipment, chargers and storage to prepare to fix these up-and-coming vehicles.

Those who complete this training will earn a certificate which can be used toward their auto body license renewal this fall.

“It’s a great resource that will help you earn a certificate toward your license renewal, as well as a good value for all the information you’ll learn,” said Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ.