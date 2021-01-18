AASP/NJ Member Donates Vehicle to Driver in Need

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that member Jason Boggs of Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders in Woodbury gifted a 2010 Mercury Milan to Dennis Snow, a needy West Deptford resident.

Dennis Snow of West Deptford (far right) receives his 2010 Mercury Milan from Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders. “[Dennis] rides his bike to work every day; he was trying to save up for a car but was having trouble doing so,” said Boggs. “We did some background research, talked to his boss and coworkers and realized he was the right fit. Each year, someone just seems to rise way above the rest as the standout candidate for the vehicle, and it’s usually an easy decision.” Snow also received a $1,000 gas gift card from Enterprise Rent-A-Car as well as a year’s worth of vehicle insurance. Boggs was at a 20 Group meeting 16 years ago when he learned about a body shop on the West Coast that had repaired a totaled vehicle through AkzoNobel’s Benevolence Program and gave it to someone who was in need of transportation.

