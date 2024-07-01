AASP/NJ Members Learn Negotiation Tactics at Training Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its members obtained practical information about how to get the most out of the negotiation process at a June 26 presentation at Indasa USA in Fairfield, N.J. Benjamin Stephens of Matthew’s Auto Supplies led the training session.

“Some people just don’t want to negotiate,” said Stephens, who explained that it comes down to changing the way the information is presented and the attitude behind it. “It has to evolve from asking for something to telling; I’m telling you what the final bill is going to be.”

Many don’t realize they’re working against their own interests and the market when they go about things the wrong way. It all starts with talking to the customer. “If you are afraid of being transparent with your customer, you are essentially negotiating against yourself.”

Documentation is key in negotiations.

“A business without documentation is like a body without bones,” Stephens said.

The presentation, which was offered to all AASP/NJ members at no cost, also featured AASP/NJ President Ken Miller, who shared valuable information about contracts and state laws. Miller shared his experience with repair contracts, pointing out some of the terms shop owners may want to consider when working with an attorney to establish their own.

“I work directly for the customer,” said Miller. “My communications with the insurance company are a courtesy to the customer.” Miller explained that it is not automatically the shop’s job to send their repair plan to the insurer. “We can do it on their behalf if the customer authorizes us to do so. That changes the dynamic because now we are doing something else for them. We want to keep ourselves out of that. It’s time to start changing the narrative for how these negotiations happen.”

Added Stephens, “A repair contract can be intimidating. Contracts can be hard to read, but it’s vitally important to protect your business and to protect the consumer.”

Engaging the customer and bringing them into the loop is key. “They have the most clout.”

“Is your shop well organized?” Stephens asked, while discussing how success starts with a first impression. “When people walk in, do they see people in our shop looking upset or aggressive? That’s not an inviting way to greet customers. If you have to get your house in order, start there.”

Stephens also noted that one’s “ego is not your amigo. When we make it about us, it is not going to work for you. The insurance company doesn’t care about [the shop]. Make the negotiation about your customer. Insurance companies are more concerned about upset customers than upset body shops.”

AASP/NJ is grateful to allied members Matthew’s Auto Supplies and Indasa USA for opening this event to the association’s member shops at no cost.

For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.