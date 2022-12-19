AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

Wilson passed away on Dec. 5, 2022 at the age of 68. He was the former owner of Coury’s Auto Body and a past vice president of an organization that he helped start to address the problems collision shops were having in his area, which ultimately turned into the Ocean County Chapter of AASP/NJ. He retired with his wife to Florida, where they enjoyed living along Jupiter Inlet and made many new friends. Wilson’s accomplishments and contributions to the industry helped make it a better one, and he will be remembered as a friend to many and a longtime supporter of AASP/NJ. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Travisano-Wilson, his daughters Melanie Lowden and Dawn Nolan, stepchildren Valerie Travisano and Daniel Travisano, five grandchildren, siblings and many other family members and friends.

Failla passed away Dec. 11, 2022 at the age of 93. He was one of the oldest living members of AASP/NJ and a much valued one. Failla’s voluntary participation and fundraising activities in many charitable organizations allowed him to share a wealth of knowledge with all he came in contact with, including many in the automotive repair industry. He will be remembered as a great guy and good friend to those who knew him.

“Losing two great members of AASP/NJ, who passed within one week of each other, really makes for a sad time,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “Both men were long time members of the association and were good friends of many, including myself. They will be remembered for all they did to improve the collision industry. It’s pretty amazing how much the two had in common, like their pleasant smiles which were always visible no matter what difficulties either may have been enduring at the time. I would like their families to know just how much they will both be missed and remembered for all they did.”