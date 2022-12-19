 AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla - BodyShop Business
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

on

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

on

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

on

SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24
Advertisement

Auto Body Consolidation Outlook for 2023, Part 2

Will the bull market of consolidation continue to charge in 2023?

Stellantis/FCA Forward-Facing Camera Calibration

Joe Keene performs a forward-facing camera calibration on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Consolidators: Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

News: CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

News: I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

Associations: SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

Current Issues

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the loss of two longtime members, supporters and friends in early December: Jack Wilson, former owner of Coury’s Auto Body in Toms River, and Sebastiano “Sal” Failla of Sal’s Auto Body in Green Brook.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Wilson passed away on Dec. 5, 2022 at the age of 68. He was the former owner of Coury’s Auto Body and a past vice president of an organization that he helped start to address the problems collision shops were having in his area, which ultimately turned into the Ocean County Chapter of AASP/NJ. He retired with his wife to Florida, where they enjoyed living along Jupiter Inlet and made many new friends. Wilson’s accomplishments and contributions to the industry helped make it a better one, and he will be remembered as a friend to many and a longtime supporter of AASP/NJ. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Travisano-Wilson, his daughters Melanie Lowden and Dawn Nolan, stepchildren Valerie Travisano and Daniel Travisano, five grandchildren, siblings and many other family members and friends. 

Advertisement

Failla passed away Dec. 11, 2022 at the age of 93. He was one of the oldest living members of AASP/NJ and a much valued one. Failla’s voluntary participation and fundraising activities in many charitable organizations allowed him to share a wealth of knowledge with all he came in contact with, including many in the automotive repair industry. He will be remembered as a great guy and good friend to those who knew him. 

“Losing two great members of AASP/NJ, who passed within one week of each other, really makes for a sad time,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “Both men were long time members of the association and were good friends of many, including myself. They will be remembered for all they did to improve the collision industry. It’s pretty amazing how much the two had in common, like their pleasant smiles which were always visible no matter what difficulties either may have been enduring at the time. I would like their families to know just how much they will both be missed and remembered for all they did.” 

Advertisement

AASP/NJ offers the families, friends and colleagues of Jack and Sal its deepest condolences. 

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

Associations: AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

Associations: CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

Associations: Collision Repairers Take Back Their Business at AASP/MA Event

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business