AASP/NJ Names D&M Auto Body Automotive Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it awarded D&M Auto Body of Old Bridge, N.J., the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year award at its annual meeting. Shop manager Dennis Cataldo, Jr. (AASP/NJ collision chairman) accepted the award on the shop’s behalf.

Click Here to Read More

“This award was established in honor of a member who gave his life to the association,” said Jeff McDowell, past president of AASP/NJ. “Stan Wilson happened to be my personal best friend, and after he was taken way too soon, we re-dedicated the award in his memory, and it became the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year Award. I’m proud to give this year’s award to Dennis Cataldo of D&M Auto Body.”

Added Cataldo, “The only way we’re going to move forward [as an industry] is if we start working together. A lot of people throw the word ‘competitor’ around, but I don’t think that we’re really competitors; we have no reason to be in competition with one another. When we’re all working toward moving in the same direction, I think we can really go somewhere.”