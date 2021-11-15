Connect with us

Associations

AASP/NJ Names D&M Auto Body Automotive Shop of the Year

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it awarded D&M Auto Body of Old Bridge, N.J., the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year award at its annual meeting. Shop manager Dennis Cataldo, Jr. (AASP/NJ collision chairman) accepted the award on the shop’s behalf.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“This award was established in honor of a member who gave his life to the association,” said Jeff McDowell, past president of AASP/NJ. “Stan Wilson happened to be my personal best friend, and after he was taken way too soon, we re-dedicated the award in his memory, and it became the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year Award. I’m proud to give this year’s award to Dennis Cataldo of D&M Auto Body.”

Added Cataldo, “The only way we’re going to move forward [as an industry] is if we start working together. A lot of people throw the word ‘competitor’ around, but I don’t think that we’re really competitors; we have no reason to be in competition with one another. When we’re all working toward moving in the same direction, I think we can really go somewhere.”

Advertisement

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Treasurer Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Associations: Alicia Figurelli Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

Associations: WIN Kicks Off 2022 Sponsorship Campaign

Associations: SCRS Booth at SEMA to Feature Demos of BOT, DEG and More

Advertisement

on

AASP/NJ Names D&M Auto Body Automotive Shop of the Year

on

Nominations Open for WIN 2022 MIW Awards

on

Repairify Executives to Talk ADAS in CIECA Webinar

on

ASA Announces Staff Promotion, Names Interim Executive Director
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Associations: Nominations Open for WIN 2022 MIW Awards

Associations: Repairify Executives to Talk ADAS in CIECA Webinar

Video: Driving Sales at the Front of the Auto Body Shop (VIDEO)

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires 24/7 Collision Care in Baltimore Metro Area

Associations: AASP/NJ Names D&M Auto Body Automotive Shop of the Year
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

FinishMaster

FinishMaster
Phone: 800-233-9133Phone: 888-311-3678
115 Washington Street Suite 700 South, Indianapolis IN 46204
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?
Connect
BodyShop Business