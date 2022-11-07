 AASP/NJ Names Lee's Garage Body Shop of the Year
AASP/NJ Names Lee’s Garage Body Shop of the Year

A highlight of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) recent annual meeting was the presentation of the New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award to Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage in West Long Branch. 

AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell (left) with New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award winner Paul Sgro.

“This award was known solely as the New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year award before Stan passed,” said Jeff McDowell, past president of the AASP/NJ, remembering his late friend as a “legend.” “So, we added his name to the award to keep his memory alive. We do this by recognizing our finest members. With that in mind, it is my honor to present this award to Paul.”

Sgro added, “I can’t thank you all enough for this. It means a lot to me.”

As he looked back on the 55 years he has walked the floor of his shop, Sgro told his fellow audience members there isn’t one of them who does not have the “first responder” approach in wanting to help others. 

“We all fight the good fight, to win battles, and we all continue to strive every day. We all go through challenges and work hard. We put it all out there for our families and our employees’ families to make them happy in a culture that we build. I am very proud to accept this award.”

McDowell acknowledged that Sgro’s work goes beyond the shop floor. “There is a lot he does behind the scenes for this industry which he does from the love of his own heart.” 

A longtime member of AASP/NJ, Sgro sees great value in the association that “is constantly working to do what is best for its members every day. They are at the forefront when it comes to knowing what is best in vehicle repair, negotiating with insurance carriers and understanding the problems that we all have to deal with daily to survive. They are a great bunch who always put the members before themselves.”

For more information on AASP/NJ and its events, visit aaspnj.org.

Connect
BodyShop Business