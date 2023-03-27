AASP/NJ Overjoyed at Turnout for NORTHEAST Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) was pleased at the turnout for the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., as thousands of automotive and collision professionals showed up, eager to fill their minds with knowledge on the industry’s most pressing topics while also looking to fill their shops with some of the latest and greatest tools and equipment showcased by over 100 exhibitors from around the country.

“The only thing I can say about NORTHEAST 2023 is wow!” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “From the moment we opened the doors on Friday until we closed them on Sunday, the flow of attendees never seemed to end as they flocked to the show floor to explore the newest offerings in tools and equipment. But the classrooms were also packed with engaged repair professionals eager to learn and grow. We all walked away more knowledgeable than when we entered, and that’s exactly what NORTHEAST is about. Everyone had a great time this year, and I heard nothing but positive feedback.”

Exhibitors agree that NORTHEAST 2023 definitely exceeded expectations.

“It’s been a great show, and although we had a lot of expectations, they’ve all been met … or exceeded,” said Julio Boscarolo of first-time exhibitor Bosna Industrial Corporation. “We got a lot of leads, especially with distributors, jobbers and warehouses. We are very happy and looking to return next year.”

Karl Kirschenman of longtime supporter and lanyard sponsor Innovative Solutions and Technology said it was another great experience for the company.

“We have seen so many people coming in here every day,” Kirschenman said. “They started coming on Friday and just never stopped. A lot of great conversations and a lot of sales have been happening on the floor. It’s a great show for us.”

Paul Hill of I-CAR echoed the sentiments regarding the turnout NORTHEAST 2023 achieved. “Friday night into Saturday was the best foot traffic I’ve had in the four years I’ve been doing this show. We’ve had good quality turnout and leads, and I’m very excited about the turnout this year.”

A regular face at NORTHEAST, Chuck Olsen of education sponsor and exhibitor AirPro Diagnostics, expressed pleasure to see things get back to normal.

“Our company was absent last year without a booth, although I was here as presenter,” he said. “In total, this is my 11th year with the show. We are very happy to be back, and the traffic has been great!”

Added Spanesi’s Tim Morgan, “It’s been overwhelming. There’s just a lot more people than we had last year. The event is really growing back up. There’s a lot of good education here, not just in the classrooms but on the show floor. The response we got from existing customers and new customers has been awesome.”

“You had to be there to really experience the excitement of NORTHEAST 2023,” said Thomas Greco, secretary of AASP/NJ and president of Thomas Greco Publishing, event managers for NORTHEAST. “Attendance was back to pre-COVID numbers, but class registration reached the highest numbers ever due to the quality of the presenters and topics that we brought to the stage. We had world-class educators paired with top-notch vendors showcasing the industry’s latest tools and equipment, sprinkled with exciting activities like AASP/NJ’s Young Tech awards, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, our inaugural Bodywork Bowl, and more. It all equated to a three-day event that felt like it lasted mere hours.”

AASP/NJ offered a thank-you to sponsors for supporting NORTHEAST 2023: BASF (platinum show sponsor); GYS/Chisum (lanyard sponsors); AirPro Diagnostics (education sponsor); AkzoNobel (silver show sponsor); and Alliance Payment Solutions LLC and FinishMaster/SMART (general show sponsors).

“Make sure to mark your calendars for next year’s event now,” McNee said. “We’re only planning to grow from here.”

AASP/NJ is already working on plans for NORTHEAST 2024, scheduled to take place March 15-17, 2024 at the MEC. For more information, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.