AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) presented the Second Annual Young Technician Awards to two promising young technicians on March 19 during the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

(Left to right) ASP/NJ Board Member Ken Miller; Joe Amato, Jr. of the Amato Agency (a Division of World Insurance Associates); John Carson (Parkway Auto Body); Nick Kiernan (Compact Kars); and AASP/NJ Affiliate Board Member Joe Amato, Sr. of the Amato Agency (a Division of World Insurance Associates) Thanks to a generous $5,000 grant from the Utica National Group Foundation, AASP/NJ supplied John Carson (Parkway Auto Body of Nutley, N.J.) and Nick Kiernan (Compact Kars of Clarksburg, N.J.) with tool carts overflowing with tools and equipment to help them get their start in the collision repair industry. The annual award is given to up-and-coming technicians employed by AASP/NJ member shops who have been working in the industry for less than five years.

AASP/NJ received many applicants this year and decided to give the award to two deserving young professionals. “We had six finalists, and we narrowed it down to two, but it was really difficult to make a decision,” said AASP/NJ Allied Board Member Joe Amato, Sr., of Amato Insurance Agency. “We hope these young men will put it to good use.” Carson expressed his gratitude to AASP/NJ for being selected as an award recipient. “This is going to be very helpful for me,” he said. “It’s really going to come in handy as tools are expensive, and it’s great to have some help.”

Carson said he has learned a lot since he began working at Parkway Auto Body two years ago. He hopes to one day have his own shop but right now is grateful for his job and is working to learn as much as he can in order to become a great technician. Kiernan also expressed appreciation for being chosen for the award. “Winning this award is just great,” he said. “Being a younger technician is challenging … especially with trying to get the tools you need to get your job done as they are extremely expensive. It can be tough to get started.”

