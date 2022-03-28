 AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

on

SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

on

AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Products: Milwaukee Introduces Two New Polishers

News: AkzoNobel Inks Partnerships with Paint the Future Winners

Associations: AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

Diagnostics: ADAS: Smashing the Glass

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) presented the Second Annual Young Technician Awards to two promising young technicians on March 19 during the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
(Left to right) ASP/NJ Board Member Ken Miller; Joe Amato, Jr. of the Amato Agency (a Division of World Insurance Associates); John Carson (Parkway Auto Body); Nick Kiernan (Compact Kars); and AASP/NJ Affiliate Board Member Joe Amato, Sr. of the Amato Agency (a Division of World Insurance Associates)

Thanks to a generous $5,000 grant from the Utica National Group Foundation, AASP/NJ supplied John Carson (Parkway Auto Body of Nutley, N.J.) and Nick Kiernan (Compact Kars of Clarksburg, N.J.) with tool carts overflowing with tools and equipment to help them get their start in the collision repair industry. 

The annual award is given to up-and-coming technicians employed by AASP/NJ member shops who have been working in the industry for less than five years. 

Advertisement

AASP/NJ received many applicants this year and decided to give the award to two deserving young professionals.

“We had six finalists, and we narrowed it down to two, but it was really difficult to make a decision,” said AASP/NJ Allied Board Member Joe Amato, Sr., of Amato Insurance Agency. “We hope these young men will put it to good use.” 

Carson expressed his gratitude to AASP/NJ for being selected as an award recipient. 

“This is going to be very helpful for me,” he said. “It’s really going to come in handy as tools are expensive, and it’s great to have some help.”

Advertisement

Carson said he has learned a lot since he began working at Parkway Auto Body two years ago. He hopes to one day have his own shop but right now is grateful for his job and is working to learn as much as he can in order to become a great technician. 

Kiernan also expressed appreciation for being chosen for the award. 

“Winning this award is just great,” he said. “Being a younger technician is challenging … especially with trying to get the tools you need to get your job done as they are extremely expensive. It can be tough to get started.”

Advertisement

Kiernan, who has been at Compact Kars for two-and-a-half years, originally wanted to paint cars but discovered a love for building them instead once he started working in automotive. “I am very fortunate to have my bosses, Tom and Jeffrey Elder, who provide me with amazing opportunities.” 

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Dents.co Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: SCRS April Meetings, Election to Take Place in Oklahoma City

Associations: CIECA Webinar: Using Technology to Communicate with Customers

Associations: Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business