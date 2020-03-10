Several hours prior to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declaring a state of emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that their flagship event, NORTHEAST 2020, would be rescheduled from March 20-22 to Aug. 21-23 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

Click Here to Read More

In a statement released on Monday, March 9, AASP/NJ said: “Amid coronavirus concerns throughout the tri-state area, and growing difficulty in attendees’ ability to attend our event, it became inevitable to reschedule this year’s show dates for the safety and well-being of all parties involved in the NORTHEAST show.”

Tuesday morning, AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee expanded on the group’s decision.

“When [New York] Governor Cuomo announced on Saturday that they were declaring a state of emergency, we immediately began discussions regarding this year’s NORTHEAST show,” said McNee. “We were pretty sure that New Jersey would soon follow, and so first thing Monday morning, we began reaching out to vendors and member shops to see what their thoughts were. Needless to say, we weren’t surprised when everyone we contacted felt that it would be best to reschedule the show for later in the year. Our top priority is always the safety of our attendees, exhibitors and supporters, and we felt that we just couldn’t take the chance that someone might become infected at our show.”

AASP/NJ has had the backup date of August since the outbreak began.

“Thankfully, the MEC had a few open dates available for us to choose from,” said McNee. “We wanted to make sure it was far enough in the future so that the COVID-19 danger would pass, but not so far as to be too close to SEMA. We also felt that August would work for us since NORTHEAST is predominantly a ‘drive-to’ show as opposed to a ‘fly-to’ show.