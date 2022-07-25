AASP/NJ President Reflects on First Collision Industry Conference 

For nearly 60 years, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has been dedicated to promoting and enhancing the collision industry by offering educational opportunities, advocating for repairers and establishing a community for shops in the Garden State. Last week, AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee took a couple days away from the shop to learn more about what’s happening on a national scale when he attended Industry Week in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Each quarter, some of the brightest minds from all segments of the collision repair industry gather at the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) to discuss and explore the issues plaguing shops, associations and other involved parties. A new face in the crowd, McNee sat among them to gain insights on the multitude of changes impacting the industry — and as a first-time CIC attendee, he was impressed.

“CIC is like the founders of this industry when it comes to looking out for the best interest of the shops and the consumer, represented by the ‘empty chair,’ and we should all be that focused on performing safe, proper and quality repairs,” said McNee. “It was a great experience and a wonderful opportunity to come together, sit in on the seminars and listen to guest speakers who are the best of the best in our industry. It’s important to get out there and see what others are doing currently, what’s new on the horizon and what’s coming down the pike.”