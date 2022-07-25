 AASP/NJ President Reflects on First Collision Industry Conference 
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ President Reflects on First Collision Industry Conference 

on

New SCRS Kool Tools Video Now Live

on

CIECA Webinar to Focus on New Coatings Technologies

on

AASP/NJ Members Learn About Audi Materials, EV Technology
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit STR Automotive

Troubleshooting Calibration Failures, Part 2

Pre-calibration checks you should be performing prior to a calibration.

What Are Non-Qualified Benefits?

Are non-qualified benefits the secret to retaining your most valued employees?

MORE POST

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

Trending Now

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros on the Road Visit STR Automotive

Consolidators: VIVE Collision Earns First Subaru Certification in Maine

Associations: AASP/NJ President Reflects on First Collision Industry Conference 

News: ASE Instructor Training Conference Addresses Industry’s Key Issues

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

AASP/NJ President Reflects on First Collision Industry Conference 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

For nearly 60 years, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has been dedicated to promoting and enhancing the collision industry by offering educational opportunities, advocating for repairers and establishing a community for shops in the Garden State. Last week, AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee took a couple days away from the shop to learn more about what’s happening on a national scale when he attended Industry Week in Pittsburgh, Pa. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Each quarter, some of the brightest minds from all segments of the collision repair industry gather at the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) to discuss and explore the issues plaguing shops, associations and other involved parties. A new face in the crowd, McNee sat among them to gain insights on the multitude of changes impacting the industry — and as a first-time CIC attendee, he was impressed.

“CIC is like the founders of this industry when it comes to looking out for the best interest of the shops and the consumer, represented by the ‘empty chair,’ and we should all be that focused on performing safe, proper and quality repairs,” said McNee. “It was a great experience and a wonderful opportunity to come together, sit in on the seminars and listen to guest speakers who are the best of the best in our industry. It’s important to get out there and see what others are doing currently, what’s new on the horizon and what’s coming down the pike.”

Advertisement

Participating in association events — both locally and nationally — offers a chance for collision professionals to learn from their peers and strengthen their individual businesses while simultaneously contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole. CIC’s next meeting will be held Nov. 1 in Las Vegas in conjunction with SEMA. 

“Getting involved is a great way of truly showing your support for the industry because, without that support, we’ve got nothing,” said McNee. “Join us at the next CIC to be part of the elite. Being the best you can possibly be isn’t going to harm you … it’ll only work to your benefit!”

Advertisement

For more information on CIC, visit ciclink.com.

For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

Associations: Southeast Collision Conference to Take Place June 23-25

Associations: Precision Diagnostics Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business