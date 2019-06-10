AASP/NJ President to Present Estimating Accuracy Essentials Course

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will co-sponsor a seminar titled, “Estimating Accuracy Essentials (Part 1),” on Tuesday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Springfield (Northern N.J. meeting) and Tuesday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hamilton (Southern N.J. meeting).

These seminar will be the first installment of a multi-segment series presented by AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision, Edison) and John Niechwiadowicz (QLC, Inc.).

This presentation is geared toward collision repair professionals with all levels of estimating experience and will explore how to accurately diagnose all the operations involved in one of the industry’s highest-volume segments: light-damage, fast-track, single-panel repairs. Through interactive discussions and exercises, attendees will learn how to write an effective and consistent repair plan that captures all billable labor hours.

“We all need to slow down! These interactive classes will bring us back to our grassroots, allowing us to concentrate on tasks that we may overlook or take for granted in the simplest procedures,” said McNee. “Everyone on the team needs the outcome to be the same. We can’t afford to miss a single item.”

Both seminars are sponsored by AASP/NJ, Central Paint, Innovative Solutions & Technology, Metropolitan Car-O-Liner, Reliable Automotive Equipment and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Cost per attendee is $150. Dinner is included. Those who sign up for a new AASP/NJ membership at the seminar will get a $100 discount off the association membership fee.

Click here to register and make payment online for the Tuesday, June 25 (North) seminar at Hilton Garden Inn, Springfield. Click here to register and make payment online for the Tuesday, July 16 (South) seminar at Hilton Garden Inn, Hamilton.

For more information on AASP/NJ and upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.