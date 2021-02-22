Connect with us

Associations

AASP/NJ Reacts to 2021 Insurer Report Card

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) reviewed Crash Network’s recently published 2021 Insurer Report Card and had their own thoughts on the rankings.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Based on the report, none of the nation’s 10 largest auto insurers received an overall grade higher than a C+ from repair facilities.

“After reviewing this report, it’s amazing to me that some of the larger insurers can have ratings that low and still be successful,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “Can you imagine if body shops were rated that low by consumers or insurers? There’s no doubt that our businesses would be struggling. That said, I honestly think the ratings could be a lot lower for some of these insurers. These results show that there are major issues between shops and insurers that aren’t being properly addressed. I hope these carriers take the time to review this report and realize they need to make some major improvements in how they work and communicate with the collision repair industry.”

The Insurer Report Card was developed through the participation of more than 1,100 collision repair shops around the country that were asked to grade as many as 30 different insurers in their respective states on one question: “How well does this company’s claim-handling policies, attitude and payment practices ensure quality repairs and customer service for motorists?”

Advertisement

In all, the 2021 Insurer Report Card includes grades for 75 insurance companies.

According to CRASH Network’s John Yoswick, comments shared by shops about these insurers included:

  • “Cares more about cost than quality of the repair”
  • “Pressures us to use cheap, low-quality parts”
  • “Slow claims process”
  • “Inexperienced adjusters”

The report also reveals that smaller auto insurers such as Chubb, Erie Insurance, Michigan Farm Bureau and North Carolina Farm Bureau earned an overall grade of A- or higher.

The 2021 Insurer Report Card is available for free download here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Calls for Board of Director Candidates

Associations: WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications for 2021

Associations: CIECA Forms New Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee

Associations: AASP/NJ Launches New Health Plan Benefit

Advertisement

on

AASP/NJ Reacts to 2021 Insurer Report Card

on

WIN Announces Dates, Times for Annual 2021 Conference

on

Association News

on

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual ADAS Seminar
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: FBS Distribution Introduces Acid-Resistant Sprayer

News: FBS Distribution Partners with Cumberland Products

Associations: AASP/NJ Reacts to 2021 Insurer Report Card

News: Electric Vehicle Share in U.S. Reaches Record Levels in 2020

Products: Walmec’s 5 Micron Filter Removes Contaminants from Compressed Air
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tint Tech LTD

Tint Tech LTD
Contact: Tint TechPhone: 403-968-8468
1303 44 Ave NE #1, Calgary AB T2E 6L5
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment
Connect