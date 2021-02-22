AASP/NJ Reacts to 2021 Insurer Report Card

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) reviewed Crash Network’s recently published 2021 Insurer Report Card and had their own thoughts on the rankings.

Based on the report, none of the nation’s 10 largest auto insurers received an overall grade higher than a C+ from repair facilities.

“After reviewing this report, it’s amazing to me that some of the larger insurers can have ratings that low and still be successful,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “Can you imagine if body shops were rated that low by consumers or insurers? There’s no doubt that our businesses would be struggling. That said, I honestly think the ratings could be a lot lower for some of these insurers. These results show that there are major issues between shops and insurers that aren’t being properly addressed. I hope these carriers take the time to review this report and realize they need to make some major improvements in how they work and communicate with the collision repair industry.”

The Insurer Report Card was developed through the participation of more than 1,100 collision repair shops around the country that were asked to grade as many as 30 different insurers in their respective states on one question: “How well does this company’s claim-handling policies, attitude and payment practices ensure quality repairs and customer service for motorists?”