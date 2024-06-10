 AASP/NJ Readies for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing in September

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP/NJ Readies for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing in September

AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will once again gather the automotive community for a day of fun and friendly competition with the return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

Related Articles

Following last year’s successful outing, this longstanding tradition returns to the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, NJ., which features an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course. AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event in his memory. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund. 

“I hope everyone puts this date on their calendar and plans to spend it among friends and colleagues on this absolutely beautiful course,” said Ken Miller, president of the AASP/NJ. “Last year’s successful event proved just how many people love and appreciate the opportunity to put business aside for one day to enjoy some fresh air and camaraderie. It’s also a great way to give back, as we all know how crucial it is to support young talent in this industry.” 

The fun-filled day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Following time on the green, the gathering continues at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner and prizes. Those unable to participate on the green are welcome to join AASP/NJ in the evening for the dinner and award ceremony. 

“Even if golf is not your sport of choice, consider joining us for dinner and take part in some fun interaction,” Miller said. “I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Player and sponsor registration is now open. Visit bit.ly/AASPNJ2024golf for more information.

To learn more about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

You May Also Like

Associations

Latest SEMA Research Says Sales Growing Across Industry

The automotive specialty-equipment industry continues to see growth, strong demand and less volatility this year.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The automotive specialty-equipment industry continues to see growth, strong demand and less volatility this year, according to the new “SEMA State of the Industry – Spring 2024 Report,” a biannual report focusing on the current business climate, key industry trends and metrics. The report is provided to SEMA members free-of-charge.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SEMA Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Stutzman will replace George Afremow, current vice president and chief financial officer, who will retire in June after 12 years with the association.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ to Host Industry Night

Four industry companies will present info on EVs, OSHA, ADAS calibrations and more.

By Jason Stahl
MEMA Applauds Biden’s Support of Small to Medium Vehicle Suppliers

MEMA says more than $100 million in funding demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the domestic auto industry and ensuring its competitiveness in the clean vehicle future.

By Jason Stahl
2024 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

SEMA has announced the newest members of its prestigious Hall of Fame: Chris Kersting, Jack Priegel, Les Rudd  and Jon Wyly. 

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

NORTHEAST Named to Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “Fastest 50” List

The show was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing U.S. trade shows held in 2023.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
Mike Anderson Makes Successful Debut at NORTHEAST Show

Anderson’s main message was: Being successful tomorrow is dependent upon what one does today.

By Jason Stahl