AASP/NJ Readies for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing in September

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will once again gather the automotive community for a day of fun and friendly competition with the return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Following last year’s successful outing, this longstanding tradition returns to the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, NJ., which features an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course. AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event in his memory. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund.

“I hope everyone puts this date on their calendar and plans to spend it among friends and colleagues on this absolutely beautiful course,” said Ken Miller, president of the AASP/NJ. “Last year’s successful event proved just how many people love and appreciate the opportunity to put business aside for one day to enjoy some fresh air and camaraderie. It’s also a great way to give back, as we all know how crucial it is to support young talent in this industry.”

The fun-filled day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Following time on the green, the gathering continues at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner and prizes. Those unable to participate on the green are welcome to join AASP/NJ in the evening for the dinner and award ceremony.

“Even if golf is not your sport of choice, consider joining us for dinner and take part in some fun interaction,” Miller said. “I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Player and sponsor registration is now open. Visit bit.ly/AASPNJ2024golf for more information.

To learn more about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.