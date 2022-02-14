 AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 to NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 to NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees

on

ASA Releases Episode 2 of Technology and Telematics Podcast

on

Auto Associations Issue Statement on U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Disruptions

on

EagleMMS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Associations

AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 to NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced that it will award a total of $5,000 in NORTHEAST dollars — $500 each to 10 lucky attendees — to be applied toward any purchase at the show, which is set for March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

All attendees who pre-register for NORTHEAST 2022 will automatically be entered into drawings held throughout the weekend of the show. (NORTHEAST educational attendees will receive two entries). NORTHEAST dollars will be awarded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Winners must be present.

“We first came up with the NORTHEAST dollars concept a few decades ago, although we haven’t used it in quite some time,” said Thomas Greco, show manager of NORTHEAST and secretary of the AASP/NJ. “This year, as our industry continues our path back to normalcy, we thought it would be helpful to offer NORTHEAST attendees the chance at some additional spending money while they’re on the show floor.”

NORTHEAST dollars allow 10 randomly selected winners throughout the three-day event to spend $500 toward any purchase at the show.

“There will be four winners on Friday, four on Saturday and two on Sunday,” said Greco. “Each winner will receive a NORTHEAST dollar bill worth $500. Then they can take that to any vendor on the show floor and use it on tools, equipment, anything and everything at the show. After the show, AASP/NJ will reimburse vendors who received NORTHEAST dollars from the buyer. It has always been a popular concept for our attendees.”

NORTHEAST 2022 marks the 45th year of AASP/NJ’s flagship event, known throughout the industry as the largest regional event of its kind. As in years past, this event promises to once again deliver the latest and greatest offerings of equipment as more than 150 vendors are expected to return to the MEC.

To pre-register for free, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

