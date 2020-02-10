Connect with us

AASP/NJ to Co-Sponsor Estimating Seminar

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will be co-sponsoring two seminars titled, “Estimating Accuracy Essentials (Part 2),” on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Springfield (Northern N.J. meeting) and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hamilton (Southern N.J. meeting).

These seminars are the second part of a multi-segment series presented by AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision, Edison) and John Niechwiadowic of QLC, Inc.

Through an interactive discussion, McNee and Niechwiadowicz will discuss critical industry flashpoints and exchange ideas on how collision repair professionals can enhance realistic, reasonable billable operations in today’s operating environment.

“Everybody out there is doing something different,” said McNee. “That needs to change, unless you are happy with the way things are going. Things need to be standardized. The final estimate documentation has to be accurate to tell the story; this is how you will get paid and protect yourself. You have to understand [the estimate] using the P-page logic and OE repair procedures and know the meanings of what you have written. I am told all the time, ‘No one is on the same page.'”

The discussion will also focus on the importance of documentation.

“We have all seen it in a movie. Who’s got your back? Turn around and see who’s behind you. No insurance companies or partners! It will be a comedy show, and [you will] see how fast they turn on you. It’s your responsibility, your estimate, your documentation and you alone will be on the hook. You will want to turn around – and believe me – there will be no one to be found. Think of it as a box molded by others that we have all inherited…things have to change.”

Both seminars are sponsored by AASP/NJ, Central Paint, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Innovative Solutions & Technology, Metropolitan Car-O-Liner and Reliable Automotive Equipment.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Cost per attendee is $150. Dinner is included.

Click here to register and make payment online for the Feb. 25 (North) seminar at Hilton Garden Inn, Springfield.

Click here to register and make payment online for the Feb. 26 (South) seminar at Hilton Garden Inn, Hamilton.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

