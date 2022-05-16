AASP/NJ to Hold Open Discussion Town Hall Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting a town hall meeting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J., to give collision repairers an opportunity to speak their minds about the various challenges they battle every day.

Click Here to Read More

Parts issues due to supply chain woes, an insufficient labor rate and advancing technology are just a few of the obstacles burdening shop owners day in and day out.

“This special meeting presents an opportunity that rarely occurs — one that no one in the automotive repair industry should miss,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of the AASP/NJ. “We are looking to hear directly from the business owners who are seeing firsthand what is going on in these crazy times. We will discuss and possibly provide solutions to some of the most unusual questions repairers may have.”

AASP/NJ has opened this meeting to members and non-members who wish to bring whatever issues they want to the table. Issues expected to be addressed include: