AASP/NJ to Host ADAS Panel Discussion

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced it will host a special panel discussion on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gran Centurions, 440 Madison Hill Road, Clark, N.J.

Recognizing that many repairers are struggling to stay active and informed in addressing the growth of ADAS in the collision industry, AASP/NJ will bring together industry representatives to provide an overview of what collision shop owners need to know about this technology.

Scheduled panelists include Mark Olson (VECO Experts), George Lesniak (Autel), Michael Flink (Autel), Paul Stern (LIFTNOW) and Dave McIntosh (Autopart International, Inc.). The moderated discussion will feature a special question-and-answer session with attendees.

“Attendees can expect to come away with a better understanding of what is required to repair these modern vehicles on the roads today,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “With these changes taking place in the industry, this is a must-attend meeting.”

Prior to the meeting, attendees are encouraged to review the common vehicle makes and models they repair at their shops to determine which ones demand ADAS repair. They are also encouraged to think about any difficulties they may be experiencing in getting proper ADAS repair information and bring along any questions they may have in regard to common ADAS-related procedures.

The event, sponsored in part by USI North America, is free to members; non-members pay $150 per person. Food and beverages will be served. Pre-registration for this meeting is required. To pre-register, contact AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909 or [email protected].

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.