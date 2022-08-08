AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting Featuring SCRS’ Aaron Schulenburg

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its fall kickoff meeting will feature Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS). The meeting will be held Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Car Lofts, a high-end vehicle storage facility and social club located in Fairfield, N.J.

Schulenburg intends to arm collision repairers with the latest information on tools, such as SCRS’ Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), and how to utilize repair procedures and documentation. He will also talk about the value of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), employee benefits programs and more. “This will be a great opportunity for repairers to learn about the various resources SCRS provides,” said Schulenburg. “We’ll review some specific examples of how utilizing the BOT, in combination with OEM procedures, can build more comprehensive and indisputable repair plans. We will also review some noteworthy reminders of the critical function the DEG plays in addressing missing information and discuss the importance of embracing these valuable tools as part of the shop process. Lastly, audience members will leave with a firm understanding of SCRS’ resources, including the Quick Tip video series, and member benefits including our 401(k).”

The educational portion of the evening will be followed by an afterparty on the upper level at Car Lofts, where attendees can sit back with a cocktail, sample the hors d’oeuvres, take in the atmosphere, view the show floor of high-end cars and interact with their peers. Pizza and soft drinks will be served during the meeting. Car Lofts was founded on the concept that car enthusiasts should not only have to rely on “car season” to showcase their vehicle and socialize. Car Lofts provides space for those who don’t possess the proper storage all year while simultaneously opening the door to year-round social interaction. The facility provides the ideal location for a meeting of the AASP/NJ, which strives to bring its membership together for the purpose of education and networking.

