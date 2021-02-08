Connect with us

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual ADAS Seminar

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be presenting a seminar on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) titled, “ADAS: The Future is NOW,” for members via Zoom on Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The association will welcome John Anello (Auto Tech on Wheels) and Nick Dominato (adasThink), who will give presentations on how ADAS technology is impacting the auto body field and what is at stake for repairers.

Anello will provide an informative overview of ADAS, address what components are involved, discuss calibrations and touch on where this technology is headed.

Dominato will draw from adasThink’s data and research to provide clarity on the growing need for ADAS calibrations and how little these operations are actually being performed by the industry at-large.

“It comes down to liability,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “You only know what you know; ignorance is not going to be an excuse in the future. You are either fixing vehicles correctly or you’re not. There may be shops doing calibrations, but how do they know what type of calibrations need to be done? Just because you are getting a clean scan doesn’t mean the car doesn’t need calibrations. This class is here to open up your eyes.”

This meeting is free to AASP/NJ members who are in good standing. Pre-registration is required and can be done by clicking here. Attendees will be sent a Zoom link prior to the meeting start.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual ADAS Seminar

