Connect with us

Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting a virtual meeting, “Understanding the Role of the Division of Insurance,” on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Patrick J. McGuire, Esq., will discuss how the Division of Insurance (DOI) can impact issues between consumers, repair facilities and insurers. In addition to explaining how consumers can submit DOI inquiries and complaints, McGuire will provide tips to help these actions succeed. The meeting will also feature special guest Kristen Felder of Collision Hub.

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee stresses the importance of attending this and all meetings.

“The whole landscape is changing with insurance companies pushing the envelope to extreme levels,” said McNee. “As we learned from [Rutgers Law Professor] Jay Feinman during our recent annual meeting, survey information shows that the ‘worst-ranked insurer’ in the state only has six complaints. Every shop out there probably has three to six complaints a day! How this can be possible or ignored is beyond me. Everyone needs to attend and hear from an attorney who has the knowledge and research to give us direction to help our customers. If we have some insight into what is going on out there and how to combat it, we can make a difference and change the abuse and common practices.”

This meeting is free to AASP/NJ members in good standing. To become a member, call Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909 or the AASP/NJ Administrative Office at (973) 667-6922. Members must pre-register in order to attend.

Advertisement

For more information, visit aaspnj.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

Associations: AASP/NJ Virtual Meeting Details Future of ADAS

Associations: Association News

Associations: AASP/NJ Reacts to 2021 Insurer Report Card

Advertisement

on

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

on

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

on

WIN Launches New, Expanded Website

on

Association News
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

News: SEMA Report Reveals New Data on Classic Car Market

Consolidators: Fix Auto San Clemente Earns People’s Choice Golden Ole Award

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 2

Associations: WIN Launches New, Expanded Website
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motorcraft

Motorcraft
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

News

Body Shop Owner, Father of Walmart Shooting Victim Passes Away

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Shop Operations

Positive Disruption Trends for 2021

News

Smaller, Regional Auto Insurers Get Top Grades from Repairers
Connect
BodyShop Business