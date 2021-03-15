AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting a virtual meeting, “Understanding the Role of the Division of Insurance,” on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Patrick J. McGuire, Esq., will discuss how the Division of Insurance (DOI) can impact issues between consumers, repair facilities and insurers. In addition to explaining how consumers can submit DOI inquiries and complaints, McGuire will provide tips to help these actions succeed. The meeting will also feature special guest Kristen Felder of Collision Hub.

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee stresses the importance of attending this and all meetings.

“The whole landscape is changing with insurance companies pushing the envelope to extreme levels,” said McNee. “As we learned from [Rutgers Law Professor] Jay Feinman during our recent annual meeting, survey information shows that the ‘worst-ranked insurer’ in the state only has six complaints. Every shop out there probably has three to six complaints a day! How this can be possible or ignored is beyond me. Everyone needs to attend and hear from an attorney who has the knowledge and research to give us direction to help our customers. If we have some insight into what is going on out there and how to combat it, we can make a difference and change the abuse and common practices.”

This meeting is free to AASP/NJ members in good standing. To become a member, call Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909 or the AASP/NJ Administrative Office at (973) 667-6922. Members must pre-register in order to attend.