AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting Aug. 19

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will host a virtual Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to supply its members with the information and resources needed to help them battle the various daily challenges shops face.

“The purpose of this meeting is to show AASP/NJ members how to level the scales by knowing the rules,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “There are rules that insurers must follow during the settlement of auto property damage claims that are often ignored by certain insurers. Unfortunately, there are also many collision shop owners who are not aware that these rules exist, where they can be found or how they can be applied to assist in the settlement of disputes between collision shop owners and insurers.”

AASP/NJ plans to address the following issues:

Customers cannot be forced to file suit to collect for property damage

Customers’ right to assign a designated representative

Storage on repairable vehicles

Customers have the right to timely inspections

Paint and materials costs

Abuse of the customer’s right to choose the repair facility

Requirement of good faith negotiations for agreed price to repair

Insurers owe for hidden damage

Addressing improper betterment/depreciation deductions

Aftermarket parts

Improper stopping payment of storage fees

Customers’ right to rental reimbursement and loss of use payments

Diagnostic fees before and after repair

Test drive car after repair

Improper deductions

Members will also be given the opportunity to raise additional topics for discussion.