AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be holding a virtual training event titled, “Overcoming Insurer Objections to Payment for Requested Procedures.” The event will be presented via Zoom by Tim Ronak, senior services consultant with AkzoNobel Performance Coatings, on Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Rapidly evolving construction of modern-day vehicles, embedded with critical safety and ADAS technology, requires repairers to perform necessary operations in order to ensure consumer safety and proper vehicle function. This can add confusion and friction in the billing process. In an environment of cost containment, these procedures are getting significant pushback from third parties that reimburse consumers for their loss. Ronak will explore how shops can overcome these insurer objections.

“The cost of technology is increasing while the time to get a return on an investment is decreasing,” said Ronak. “Some technology is now only good for as little as one to three years, while in the past, one could get a 20-year investment out of technology and tools. Now, shops are spending an exorbitant sum on tools they can use on cars for a short term, and there is no reimbursement for that other than raising our labor rate. How do we do that? How do we determine an appropriate amount to charge? When we ask to be reimbursed for specific procedures, insurance people have no idea what we are talking about. They think we are trying to charge for frivolous things.”