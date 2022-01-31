 AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections
The Importance of Measuring Today’s Vehicles (VIDEO)

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures?

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on


The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be holding a virtual training event titled, “Overcoming Insurer Objections to Payment for Requested Procedures.” The event will be presented via Zoom by Tim Ronak, senior services consultant with AkzoNobel Performance Coatings, on Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Rapidly evolving construction of modern-day vehicles, embedded with critical safety and ADAS technology, requires repairers to perform necessary operations in order to ensure consumer safety and proper vehicle function. This can add confusion and friction in the billing process. In an environment of cost containment, these procedures are getting significant pushback from third parties that reimburse consumers for their loss. Ronak will explore how shops can overcome these insurer objections.

“The cost of technology is increasing while the time to get a return on an investment is decreasing,” said Ronak. “Some technology is now only good for as little as one to three years, while in the past, one could get a 20-year investment out of technology and tools. Now, shops are spending an exorbitant sum on tools they can use on cars for a short term, and there is no reimbursement for that other than raising our labor rate. How do we do that? How do we determine an appropriate amount to charge? When we ask to be reimbursed for specific procedures, insurance people have no idea what we are talking about. They think we are trying to charge for frivolous things.”

Ronak will review what typical insurers are to do in order to settle a loss, address insurer objections when requesting rates and procedures, outline the general categories of insurer objections and explain dispute resolution so repairers know what their customers’ options are.

“Investing time into improving your business brings you great value,” said Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ. “Even if you just walk away with just one piece of information you can use to your advantage, it’s worthwhile.”

This virtual meeting is free to AASP/NJ members in good standing; non-members pay $75 per person.

For more information about AASP/NJ and to learn how to join the association, visit aaspnj.org.

