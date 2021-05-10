Click Here to Read More

AASP/NJ will welcome Jim DeLeo, northeast division manager, and Tom Kelley, regional trainer of Hunter Engineering Company, who will provide an extensive overview of the following topics:

The purpose of ADAS

Types of systems

Passive versus active ADAS systems

Camera-based ADAS

Radar-based ADAS

Ultrasonic sensor-based ADAS

LIDAR

Sensor fusion (low-, middle- and high-level controls)

ADAS calibration requirements

Wheel alignment and ADAS calibrations

Solutions from Hunter Engineering

“As technology advances on automobiles, one needs to stay on top of things,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “A clean scan doesn’t mean you have done your job. ADAS is here to stay, and I dare say that most have likely been improperly repairing vehicles. So, getting involved and paying attention to what is going on is key. I’ve heard many shops ask me, ‘I got a clear scan; why do I have to calibrate?’ If you are fixing cars, you are responsible for that vehicle when it leaves your facility, and your paperwork needs to reflect what you‘ve done. Whether you get paid for it or not is a different story, but these are the items that have to be addressed.