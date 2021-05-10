The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be presenting a virtual membership meeting, “ADAS: 2021 & Beyond,” on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
AASP/NJ will welcome Jim DeLeo, northeast division manager, and Tom Kelley, regional trainer of Hunter Engineering Company, who will provide an extensive overview of the following topics:
- The purpose of ADAS
- Types of systems
- Passive versus active ADAS systems
- Camera-based ADAS
- Radar-based ADAS
- Ultrasonic sensor-based ADAS
- LIDAR
- Sensor fusion (low-, middle- and high-level controls)
- ADAS calibration requirements
- Wheel alignment and ADAS calibrations
- Solutions from Hunter Engineering
“As technology advances on automobiles, one needs to stay on top of things,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “A clean scan doesn’t mean you have done your job. ADAS is here to stay, and I dare say that most have likely been improperly repairing vehicles. So, getting involved and paying attention to what is going on is key. I’ve heard many shops ask me, ‘I got a clear scan; why do I have to calibrate?’ If you are fixing cars, you are responsible for that vehicle when it leaves your facility, and your paperwork needs to reflect what you‘ve done. Whether you get paid for it or not is a different story, but these are the items that have to be addressed.
“AASP/NJ is working to bring the most current and relevant information available to our membership and get everybody to see what needs to be done. What they do with that information will make or break whether they are fixing cars correctly. You only know what you know. If you are fixing cars the way you always did without looking at the future, you can’t honestly say you are doing it right.”
This meeting is free to AASP/NJ members in good standing. To become a member, call Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ, at (732) 922-8909 or the AASP/NJ Administrative Office at (973) 667-6922. Members must pre-register in order to attend this event.
For more information, visit aaspnj.org.