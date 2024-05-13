 AASP/NJ to Present Industry Night This Month

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP/NJ to Present Industry Night This Month

Four industry companies will present info on EVs, OSHA, ADAS calibrations and more.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting an Industry Night Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. with presentations from four industry service providers who will engage, inform and interact with attendees.

Related Articles

Representatives from American Compliance Systems, AirPro Diagnostics, CCC Intelligent Solutions and Eagle MMS will be on hand to share solutions and resources. The discussion will include:

  • product updates
  • features and usage of artificial intelligence
  • OSHA enforcement trends
  • EV-related compliance requirements
  • automotive diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations
  • tips for winning at negotiations by learning to itemize all body and paint materials
  • suggestions for favorably resolving pushback on material costs claims

Attendees will also be invited to head to the event an hour before it begins to take part in an exclusive meet & greet with AASP/NJ board members at the Parkway Grille located on the first floor of the Holiday Inn. 

“This is such a critical time for our industry,” said Ken Miller, president of AASP/NJ. “ADAS, EVs and AI are just a few technological advances repairers encounter regularly, making it vital that we all absorb as much information and have access to as many resources as possible. Join us for a night featuring some of the best industry representatives around. Also, be sure to carve out some time for social interaction by arriving early to grab a pint with me and other AASP/NJ board members. It’s going to be a great night!” 

AASP/NJ member shops in good standing pay one $35 fee to attend and bring fellow members from the shop; non-members pay $75 per attendee. Pre-registration is a must. To register, visit bit.ly/AASPNJIndustryNight

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Technical Webinar will discuss CIECA’s new standards — CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) — and will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

The following will be shared during the webinar:

Information about the CAPIS development process

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
NABC Donates Recycled Rides at NORTHEAST Show

The NABC, GEICO, Mountain View Auto and Collision Center of New Jersey donated two refurbished vehicles at the recent NORTHEAST Show.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association Welcomes GAO Report on Vehicle Repair Restrictions

The Auto Care Association is renewing its call for Congress to advance federal Right to Repair legislation that protects independent business owners and consumers.

By Jason Stahl
MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

By Jason Stahl
Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Mike Anderson Makes Successful Debut at NORTHEAST Show

Anderson’s main message was: Being successful tomorrow is dependent upon what one does today.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Announces Support for Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

ASA believes the federal government can do more to encourage apprentice programs to ensure independent repair businesses have sufficient manpower.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2024 Annual Election

On April 16, active SCRS members are invited to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors.

By Jason Stahl