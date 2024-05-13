AASP/NJ to Present Industry Night This Month

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting an Industry Night Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. with presentations from four industry service providers who will engage, inform and interact with attendees.

Representatives from American Compliance Systems, AirPro Diagnostics, CCC Intelligent Solutions and Eagle MMS will be on hand to share solutions and resources. The discussion will include:

product updates

features and usage of artificial intelligence

OSHA enforcement trends

EV-related compliance requirements

automotive diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations

tips for winning at negotiations by learning to itemize all body and paint materials

suggestions for favorably resolving pushback on material costs claims

Attendees will also be invited to head to the event an hour before it begins to take part in an exclusive meet & greet with AASP/NJ board members at the Parkway Grille located on the first floor of the Holiday Inn.

“This is such a critical time for our industry,” said Ken Miller, president of AASP/NJ. “ADAS, EVs and AI are just a few technological advances repairers encounter regularly, making it vital that we all absorb as much information and have access to as many resources as possible. Join us for a night featuring some of the best industry representatives around. Also, be sure to carve out some time for social interaction by arriving early to grab a pint with me and other AASP/NJ board members. It’s going to be a great night!”

AASP/NJ member shops in good standing pay one $35 fee to attend and bring fellow members from the shop; non-members pay $75 per attendee. Pre-registration is a must. To register, visit bit.ly/AASPNJIndustryNight.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.