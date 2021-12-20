 AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

on

Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

ASA's New Regional Model Expansion Continues

on

Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Advertisement
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

MORE POST

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

Trending Now

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

News: Edmunds Forecasts 15.2 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold in 2022

News: Take a Shot at This Month’s Guess the Car

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be holding a training seminar titled, “OEM Certification Success: Dos and Don’ts,” presented by Dave Gruskos of Reliable Automotive Equipment on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Over the past few years, OEM certifications have become increasingly crucial to the success of collision repair facilities. In today’s environment, OEM certifications are a necessity for facilities that want to stand out from the shop down the street.

Gruskos is a recognized speaker who frequently presents at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show and SEMA. He will cover a list of topics related to OEM certification including:

  • Establishing and maintaining partnerships with the OEMs and sponsoring dealers
  • Tool and equipment specifications
  • The role of the customer
  • The who, when, where, how and how much of training
  • Blueprinting for repairs
  • Repair procedures

Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ, recommends all repairers take the opportunity to attend this valuable training course.

Advertisement

“With technology evolving more and more, we will fall behind if we don’t put in the work to keep up,” said Cataldo. “AASP/NJ continuously works to bring valuable training to its membership to help them stay ahead and remain successful. We want all shop owners to take advantage of the training as it’s a good idea to get out there and find out what you don’t know.”

This meeting is free to AASP/NJ members in good standing; non-members pay $75 per person.

For more information about AASP/NJ and to learn how to join the association, visit aaspnj.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast

Associations: Auto Care Association Seeks Input in 2022 Outlook Study

Associations: AASP/NJ Announces Russ Robson Scholarship Winner

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business