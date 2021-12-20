AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be holding a training seminar titled, “OEM Certification Success: Dos and Don’ts,” presented by Dave Gruskos of Reliable Automotive Equipment on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

Over the past few years, OEM certifications have become increasingly crucial to the success of collision repair facilities. In today’s environment, OEM certifications are a necessity for facilities that want to stand out from the shop down the street.

Gruskos is a recognized speaker who frequently presents at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show and SEMA. He will cover a list of topics related to OEM certification including:

Establishing and maintaining partnerships with the OEMs and sponsoring dealers

Tool and equipment specifications

The role of the customer

The who, when, where, how and how much of training

Blueprinting for repairs

Repair procedures

Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ, recommends all repairers take the opportunity to attend this valuable training course.