AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be presenting the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award to an up-and-coming technician employed by a member shop at its annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.

This annual award does more than honor new talent; it also pays tribute to late former AASP/NJ president Russ Robson, who is remembered for the significant role he played during the association’s formative years when the Garden State Automotive Federation transitioned to AASP/NJ.

Robson’s advocacy for training young people influenced this annual scholarship award. According to longtime friend and colleague Tom Elder of Compact Kars in Clarksburg, Robson spent time teaching at a vocational school and possessed the ability to identify talent.

“He was able to talk to them at their level and encourage them to do well in this industry,” said Elder.

The award is intended to encourage young people to stay in the industry and recognize them for being viable candidates on their way to becoming A-technicians.