 AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech
Associations

AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be presenting the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award to an up-and-coming technician employed by a member shop at its annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.

This annual award does more than honor new talent; it also pays tribute to late former AASP/NJ president Russ Robson, who is remembered for the significant role he played during the association’s formative years when the Garden State Automotive Federation transitioned to AASP/NJ. 

Robson’s advocacy for training young people influenced this annual scholarship award. According to longtime friend and colleague Tom Elder of Compact Kars in Clarksburg, Robson spent time teaching at a vocational school and possessed the ability to identify talent.

“He was able to talk to them at their level and encourage them to do well in this industry,” said Elder.

The award is intended to encourage young people to stay in the industry and recognize them for being viable candidates on their way to becoming A-technicians.

“Russ was a smart guy, a really interesting person to hang around with,” said Elder, recalling his old friend. “AASP/NJ strives to keep his name alive as he did a lot for the industry. His input would be 100% needed today as trying to get young people into the industry is so important to shop owners these days.” 

The Robson family continues to be part of the AASP/NJ family as Robson’s wife, Luci, regularly attends the annual meeting to take part in presenting the scholarship award. 

In addition to the award presentations, the annual meeting will also feature a town hall discussion, board of director elections and discussions about AASP/NJ’s health plan as well as how to navigate the rapidly evolving credit card surcharge issue. 

For more information on AASP/NJ and its upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.

