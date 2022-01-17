 AASP/NJ Unveils Educational Program for NORTHEAST 2022
Aluminum Repair and Training (VIDEO)

Pro Spot Introduces New Paint and Body Equipment Solutions Program at SEMA (VIDEO)

Pro Spot's Art Ewing discusses Pro Spot's all-new paint and body equipment solutions program for PBE jobbers.

Pro Spot Highlights Dust-Free Sanding System at SEMA (VIDEO)

Pro Spot's Art Ewing discusses Pro Spot's dust-free sanding system for a cleaner shop.

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Events

AASP/NJ Unveils Educational Program for NORTHEAST 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced the education program for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show set for March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

The largest regional automotive show of its kind in the Northeast will feature a three-day educational program designed to give collision repairers everything they need to be successful in their business in 2022 and beyond.

Kristen Felder (Collision Hub) and Larry Montanez (P&L Consultants) will return to NORTHEAST this year. Collision Hub will present four featured courses:

  • Total Loss Basics: will give repairers an understanding of the total loss handling practices and the potential pitfalls of failing to document
  • RO Documentation Realities: explores what repairers should and should not be documenting on estimates with photos and in logs
  • Estimating Strategies for Productivity: will cover tools and strategies for writing accurate estimates faster and teach attendees how to use those strategies to bring consistency to the shop
  • Understanding Consumer Education: will open repairers’ eyes to the consumer mentality and the importance of presenting information in a way that enhances the customer’s understanding.

“Larry and Kristen without a doubt are two of the most skilled and talented educational presenters out there,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “Their backgrounds are unmatched by most. Bringing them back to the show to host a few training classes is a huge benefit to all. Who better to learn from? I am certainly looking forward to having them as part of this year’s NORTHEAST.”

NORTHEAST’s 2022 educational program will also include “The Continuing Tech Shortage: How Do We Fix It?” featuring panelists Greg Settle (TechForce), Josh Laurent (Automotive Business Management), Keith Egan (Betag Innovation), Brandon Eckenrode (Collision Repair Education Foundation) and Bart Mazurek (CCC Intelligent Solutions Automotive Services Group). The panel, which will be moderated by Michael Bonsanto (Passaic County Technical Vocational School), will set out to address the serious manpower issue being felt by repairers all across the country.

An ADAS panel and a seminar on the appraisal clause are also scheduled, as well as a course for New Jersey collision repairers to earn a training certificate that will qualify them for renewal of their 2022 New Jersey Auto Body License.

“Even if you go to one class, you are likely to take home at least three things that you can apply immediately and put it to good work in your facilities,” said McNee.

Badge registration for NORTHEAST 2022 is currently open; class registration is scheduled to open Feb. 1.

For more information or to pre-register online for free, visit aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

