AASP/NJ, Vendors Count Down to NORTHEAST 2019

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is counting down the days until the 42nd Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center March 15 through March 17.

New for 2019, the NORTHEAST main show floor has been expanded to include more booths making room for more top-quality exhibitors. The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association has teamed up with AASP/NJ once again to offer the highly-anticipated Collision Professional Repairer Education (P.R.E.P.), which will be held just steps away at the Holiday Inn Harmon Meadow.

“NORTHEAST is now less than a month away and AASP/NJ and our vendors are excited about this year’s sold out show,” said AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant. There is no doubt that this is the place to be on March 15, 16 and 17. If you haven’t been to the NORTHEAST trade show in the past, don’t make that mistake this year. With the changes going on in the automotive industry, there is no better place to learn about and see firsthand the newest equipment, services and new products now available to the industry members. You can sign up for the training and seminars to get the information directly and personally watch the many demos that will be presented during the show.”

The show welcomes back many of its longtime exhibitors and supporters year after year. NJParts Flemington Car & Truck Country returns for the 2019 show and serves as a Silver Sponsor.

“It’s a great venue for getting face to face with the customers and an opportunity to put the name to that face. We enjoy getting the feedback from our customers – the positive and the negative – so that we know what we can improve on,” added Parts Manager Howard Meeks.

Lanyard Sponsor and longtime NORTHEAST supporter Pro Spot International distributor Innovative Solutions & Technology’s Nick Mattera adds, “What always brings us back is the great flow of customers and people who are excited to see things from our industry. We do our best every year to bring what’s new and show guys how to work on production and remain profitable in today’s world. We really love the show; we love sponsoring it. It’s a great opportunity to have the customers be able to come to us and be able to see everything we have on display.”

“Because many leaders from all over the country will be at NORTHEAST 2019, there is no better place for networking with the people in the know. I strongly recommend that everyone in the automotive industry make it a priority to be at the greatest regional automotive trade show in the country this year,” said Bryant.