AASP/NJ Virtual Annual Meeting to Focus on Insurance Issues

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual 2020 annual meeting Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The meeting will focus on the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act (A1659). Association members will be on hand to provide an overview of the legislation. In addition, Jay Feinman, law professor from Rutgers University and author of “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It”, will describe the landscape of insurance regulation, explain what works and what doesn’t and suggest how AASP/NJ members can work to improve the insurance claims process.

“If you are presently experiencing difficulties with insurers on claim settlement issues like the failure to negotiate, delayed inspections, refusal to pay for necessary procedures and all-around bad claim settlement practices, you won’t want to miss this meeting,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “Come and see the man that wrote the book that says it all: ‘Delay, Deny and Defend.’ If you want to learn about steps you can take to improve the insurance claim settlement process, this meeting is a no-brainer.”

The meeting is free to AASP/NJ members who are in good standing. Pre-registration is required; click here to register. and can be done by visiting
bit.ly/AASPNJ2020annualmeeting. Attendees will be sent a Zoom link prior to the start of the meeting.

For more information on “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It” (paperback, Kindle and bulk orders available), visit delaydenydefend.com.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

Associations: AASP/NJ Virtual Annual Meeting to Focus on Insurance Issues

