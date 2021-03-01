AASP/NJ Virtual Meeting Details Future of ADAS

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its recent virtual meeting on ADAS was a success, educating members on the importance of proper ADAS repair.

John Anello of Auto Tech on Wheels and Nick Dominato of adasThink presented during “ADAS: The Future Is NOW,” a two-hour Zoom seminar that provided insight into this technology, its requirements and how it will affect the industry moving forward.

As Anello explained, ADAS did not come along overnight. Electric steering came about in the 1990s, and lane keeping assist has been around since 2004. However, over the past few years, ADAS has grown at an overwhelming rate. He reminded collision repairers that if they do not keep up with technology, it will pass them by.

“You have to embrace the technology as it comes to your front door,” Anello said. “If you don’t, customers will go to dealerships, and you will start losing your customer base.”

To demonstrate what is involved in some ADAS procedures, Anello walked repairers through the removal of a bumper with advanced sensors.

“When you are working on these cars, you have to put [sensors] back the way you found them,” he said.

Putting a sensor back in the wrong spot will immediately result in a communication error, and each sensor has to be calibrated. In the case of parking sensors, the angle has to be checked on each one.