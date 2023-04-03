 AASP/NJ's Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its inaugural Bodywork Bowl competition held at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show was a success, bringing some of the best in the industry out to the show floor to test their skills in estimating, welding and painting.

Related Articles

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. Winners took home cash and/or prizes for first, second and third place in each category.

Modeled after the Auto Body Association of Texas’ (ABAT) Big Shots competition held at their annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show, the Bodywork Bowl was manned by Jill Tuggle, executive director of ABAT.

“Everyone who competed had fun, and so many came by the booth to watch others compete,” said Tuggle, who sported a referee outfit throughout the day. “It was a huge success, and the Bodywork Bowl is certain to be a new NORTHEAST tradition.” 

Winners are as follows: 

Estimating
  • First place: Anthony Demao
  • Second place: Shawn Maher
  • Third place: Kelly Bauer
Painting
  • First place: Al Nunez
  • Second place: Harry Gangadin
  • Third place: Hunter Jenkins
Welding
  • First place: Mike Navarra
  • Second place: Danny Mosquera
  • Third place: Nick Kiernan

Multiple vendors took part in the competition by sponsoring materials, equipment and prizes. CCC sponsored the estimating equipment, while Danny Gredinberg of the Database Enhancement Gateway was on hand to collaborate and judge the estimating portion of the competition. AkzoNobel sponsored the virtual spraybooths and guns which allowed auto body pros to test their talents by spraying panels and demonstrating blending techniques. Sponsoring the welding competition equipment were: Chief Automotive Technologies; Collision Equipment Consulting, Inc.; GYS/Chisum USA; Innovative Solutions and Technology; Pinnacle Automotive Equipment; Reliable Automotive Equipment; Solidus Equipmen; and Spanesi Americas.

“We are so appreciative of all the collaboration, support and participation that helped make our first-ever Bodywork Bowl a success,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “It was thrilling to see so many talented professionals come through the competition area, and everyone involved had a great time. Special thanks goes out to all of this year’s sponsors, and of course to ABAT’s Jill Tuggle for her efforts. We’ve already got a ton of ideas in mind to make next year’s installment an even better experience for all — stay tuned.”

For more information on NORTHEAST 2024 scheduled for March 15-17, 2024, visit aaspnjnortheast.com for details as they become available. 

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

You May Also Like

Associations

SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that all Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions recorded by SCRS during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access at  .  

Current SCRS members are entitled to a 20% discount off purchases in the SCRS Online Education Platform. If you're not currently a member of SCRS, join online at www.scrs.com/join-scrs or email [email protected] to confirm your membership status.The 2022 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) Full Series online pass ($249) provides at-home access to more than 20 educational sessions originally delivered throughout the week during the 2022 SEMA Show. Unlike the in-person event where attendees had to pick and choose between sessions within a time slot, the RDE Full Series Online access allows attendees to watch every session, without having to pick and choose. This means more opportunities for education, and greater ability to share the information amongst everyone within the repair facility.For a full list of RDE sessions and speakers, visit  .

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The SCRS is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Webinar: Adapting to Speed of Change in Collision

CIECA’s next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

AASP/NJ Applauds Robust Turnout at NORTHEAST Show

Thousands of repairers showed up for education and review of the latest and greatest tools and equipment showcased by over 100 exhibitors from around the country. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST Show Expected to Break Records This Weekend

The AASP/NJ announced that the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT to Hold 6th Annual Skeet Shoot

The Auto Body Association of Texas is holding its 6th annual skeet shoot on Thursday, May 11 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision to Exhibit at NORTHEAST Show

SUN Collision will showcase its auto collision repair software at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers