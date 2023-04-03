AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its inaugural Bodywork Bowl competition held at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show was a success, bringing some of the best in the industry out to the show floor to test their skills in estimating, welding and painting.

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. Winners took home cash and/or prizes for first, second and third place in each category.

Modeled after the Auto Body Association of Texas’ (ABAT) Big Shots competition held at their annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show, the Bodywork Bowl was manned by Jill Tuggle, executive director of ABAT.

“Everyone who competed had fun, and so many came by the booth to watch others compete,” said Tuggle, who sported a referee outfit throughout the day. “It was a huge success, and the Bodywork Bowl is certain to be a new NORTHEAST tradition.”

Winners are as follows:

Estimating

First place: Anthony Demao

Second place: Shawn Maher

Third place: Kelly Bauer

Painting

First place: Al Nunez

Second place: Harry Gangadin

Third place: Hunter Jenkins

Welding

First place: Mike Navarra

Second place: Danny Mosquera

Third place: Nick Kiernan

Multiple vendors took part in the competition by sponsoring materials, equipment and prizes. CCC sponsored the estimating equipment, while Danny Gredinberg of the Database Enhancement Gateway was on hand to collaborate and judge the estimating portion of the competition. AkzoNobel sponsored the virtual spraybooths and guns which allowed auto body pros to test their talents by spraying panels and demonstrating blending techniques. Sponsoring the welding competition equipment were: Chief Automotive Technologies; Collision Equipment Consulting, Inc.; GYS/Chisum USA; Innovative Solutions and Technology; Pinnacle Automotive Equipment; Reliable Automotive Equipment; Solidus Equipmen; and Spanesi Americas.

“We are so appreciative of all the collaboration, support and participation that helped make our first-ever Bodywork Bowl a success,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “It was thrilling to see so many talented professionals come through the competition area, and everyone involved had a great time. Special thanks goes out to all of this year’s sponsors, and of course to ABAT’s Jill Tuggle for her efforts. We’ve already got a ton of ideas in mind to make next year’s installment an even better experience for all — stay tuned.”

For more information on NORTHEAST 2024 scheduled for March 15-17, 2024, visit aaspnjnortheast.com for details as they become available.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.