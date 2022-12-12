 AASP/NJ's New Jersey Automotive Industry Survey Reveals 'New Normal'
Associations

AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As 2022 comes to a close and the world begins to settle down after a turbulent couple of years, what exactly does the “new normal” look like for the Garden State collision repair industry?

Click Here to Read More
One need not look any further than the December 2022 issue of New Jersey Automotive, the official publication of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), for the answer. The issue features the results of the publication’s 2022 industry survey taken by repairers all across the state, who chimed in on everything from the current state of their business to their readiness to tackle what is to come next. 

The annual survey set out to give repairers the opportunity to share their views on challenges related to the labor rate, technician shortage, photo estimating, insurance steering, ADAS calibrations and much more. It also asks them to identify what they think are the most pressing issues they face in their day to day business, which insurance companies are the most difficult to work with, and what their approach is when working with and educating their customers. 

The results published in New Jersey Automotive provide great value to all repair professionals to gauge where they stand among their peers on many levels. It also gives AASP/NJ input to consider when putting together member programs and initiatives.

“AASP/NJ sets out to stay on top of the current challenges and issues our members face in order to be sure we are providing them with the best resources and education possible to help meet their needs, and the New Jersey Automotive survey helps us accomplish this,” said Ken Miller, board member of AASP/NJ. “The survey helps us paint a clear picture of what is on the minds of our fellow repair professionals.” 

To view the results of the survey, click here.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org. For more information regarding New Jersey Automotive, visit grecopublishing.com

