AASP/NJ’s Tom Elder Elected President of AASP National Board

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) congratulates Tom Elder, current treasurer and past president, who was elected president of the AASP National Board during their virtual semi-annual meeting held Oct. 20.

For the past two years, Elder has served as vice president of AASP National. He is a longtime member of AASP/NJ and has been actively involved with local collision and mechanical repair associations since the 1980s. He is the president of Compact Kars, Inc., of Clarksburg.

“I am pleased to be elected as president of the national board and am hoping that we can further the cause through the U.S.,” said Elder. “I look forward to directing the board to make a difference for our member shops throughout the country.”

Added AASP National Administrator Judell Anderson, “Tom has been such a strong advocate at the state level for so many years, and he will no doubt bring that same level of commitment and passion to our work at the national level.”

In addition to Elder being elected president, the following individuals were elected to the AASP National Executive Board:

Vice president – Molly Brodeur (AASP Massachusetts)

– Molly Brodeur (AASP Massachusetts) Secretary/treasurer – Mike Moehlenkamp (AASP Missouri)

– Mike Moehlenkamp (AASP Missouri) Chair of executive directors – Amanda Henry (AASP Pennsylvania)

– Amanda Henry (AASP Pennsylvania) Bill Adams (New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops) – immediate past president

AASP is a national association representing the automotive service industry in the U.S. The New Jersey chapter is one of many across the nation. AASP was founded in 1999 by a coalition of state and regional organizations representing the industry. AASP affiliates represent over 8,000 automotive aftermarket businesses in strategic alliances and monitors federal legislation and regulations.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.