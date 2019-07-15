ABAT Releases Education Schedule for 2019 Texas Auto Body Trade Show

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) has released its 2019 education schedule for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show scheduled for Sept. 20-21 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

This year’s show will feature a number of educational offerings presented on a staggered basis throughout the weekend. Show attendees will be able to visit exhibitors on the floor and also take advantage of specialized presentations from industry leaders, panel discussions and more.

Scheduled sessions will include:

Commonly Missed, Included & Not Included Estimating Items (Danny Gredinberg, DEG)

How to Get Paid For Your Work (Robert McDorman, Auto Claims Specialists)

Corrosion Protection: Is Your Shop Prepared for the Post-Repair Inspection Era? (Shawn Collins, 3M)

Blueprinting: Not Your Grandfather’s Estimate (Ron Reichen, Precision Body & Paint)

Shop Procedure Implementation (Matthew McDonnell, Big Sky Collision Center)

Collision Repair Coaching: Giving Techs What They Need to Do the Right Thing (Chris Olilla, Verifacts)

Body Shop Panel Discussion

OEM Panel Discussion

Life After the Lawsuit: An Hour With Todd Tracy



“With technology changing so quickly, you need to get educated and know what’s going on in the industry,” said Burl Richards, president of ABAT. “You’re going to walk away from this show with information that you can utilize the first day you go back to work.”

For the first time in event history, access to the trade show floor is free. Seminars are $40 each when purchased individually. For just $199, show attendees can take advantage of full weekend pass access and attend as many seminars as they would like.

For more information and to register, click here.