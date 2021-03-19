Connect with us

ABAT Sets Texas Auto Body Trade Show for Sept. 17-18

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Body Association of Texas announced it will be holding its annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show Sept. 17-18, 2021 at a brand-new location: the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas. The show kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 and ends at 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The Irving Convention Center is a new state-of-the-art facility with two drive-in loading ramps and 50,000 square feet of exhibitor space, and the host hotel is right across the street. It is on the property of the Toyota Music Factory that boasts 23 bars and restaurants.

Booth sales begin on April 1, 2021. For more information, email [email protected].

In this article:
