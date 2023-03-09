ABAT to Hold 6th Annual Skeet Shoot

The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it is holding its 6th annual skeet shoot on Thursday, May 11 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas.

This year, the skeet shoot is named in honor of ABAT’s late board member and skeet shoot founding member, Dean Griffin.

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Come as a single shooter or build a team.

There are several sponsorships available, including:

Title sponsor: $4,000

Scholarship: $3,500

Diamond: $3,000

Platinum: $2,500

Gold: $2,000

Bronze: $500

Join ABAT for food, fun and great prizes all while supporting a great cause.

For more information or to register, visit abat.us/abat-events.