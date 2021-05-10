The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) applauds the report issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that urges expanded consumer access to auto repair options. The report is a summary of findings from the “Nixing the Fix” project which was initiated by the FTC in early 2019. The ABPA, which both attended the Nixing the Fix workshop and submitted empirical data to the FTC for the project, is mentioned on pages 22 and 40 of the report.

Click Here to Read More

“The FTC Report succinctly summarizes the various issues consumers face within the repair markets, especially the auto repair market,” said Ed Salamy, executive director of the ABPA. “The car companies are utilizing various methods to suppress the aftermarket for their own self interests and the result is a rising cost of auto repair that is far outpacing the rate of inflation.”

Highlights of the report include:

The general unavailability of parts (pg. 18)

The steering of consumers to OEM repair networks via in-car telematics (pg. 21)

The abuse of design patents and trademarks (pg. 22)

The disparagement of aftermarket parts through position statements and repair procedures (pg. 22)

The issue of the rising costs of auto repair for consumers (pg. 40)

“The ABPA is willing and able to continue to work with the FTC to address these issues and will support pro-consumer legislation to address the issues within the automotive repair industry,” said Salamy. “I also urge ABPA members to voice their concerns on this topic to both the FTC and their legislators.”