ABPA Concerned About Multiple OE Repair Procedure Bills

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) stated that it is concerned with the accelerated introduction of OE repair procedure bills in multiple states that are tying in the exclusive use of OE parts. Though the ABPA believes that noble intentions were behind the origination of these bills, it is concerned with what it says is an increase in the addition of anti-aftermarket language that it believes is detrimental to an important segment in the collision repair chain and will also affect the American consumer.

“The current wave of OE repair procedure legislation many times contains imbedded language that in effect limits repair competition,” said Christopher Northup, chairman of ABPA. “Consumer rights around safe, quality and economic repairs are threatened with these proposed bills. The result would be a detrimental effect on the cost of repair, the total loss valuation outcome and, in time, insurance premiums – all of which hurt consumers as well as threaten the vehicle repair supply chain.”

The ABPA believes that automakers are becoming more assertive in their efforts to eliminate the aftermarket collision repair industry through their use of repair procedures and position statements. ABPA calls these methods “self-serving” because they claim that only OE parts can be part of the official repair procedure.

In 2019, 13 states that have introduced OE repair procedure requirement bills: Connecticut,, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Texas and West Virginia. Similar bills were introduced in nine states in 2018 and six states in 2017. Comparable legislation will be introduced in 2020 in other states.

“As always, the ABPA will continue to address any legislation that looks to restrict the aftermarket” said Edward Salamy, director of the ABPA. “The ABPA would also like to stress that having a healthy aftermarket ensures competition and helps protect the wallets of American consumers.”