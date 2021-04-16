Click Here to Read More

This site was developed by the ABPA Marketing Committee over the last six months to provide information to consumers about collision repair, the process, the problems, and their rights to ensure they’re getting a quality and safe repair.

“For those of us in the industry, it is second nature as we eat, sleep and breath alternative parts,” states the ABPA. “We know all the games that car companies will play to prioritize their agenda while deflecting the issues to others. The goal of this website is to develop a place where consumers can look for answers about things they hear or learn during the repair process, while also presenting the positive aspects of alternative collision parts.”

The website features some basic videos and supporting articles which will also be posted on the primary social media platforms to capture the consumers who are searching for information during the collision process.

“These people are already stressed by the collision and can be overwhelmed by the mistruths they get during the repair process when it comes to using alternative collision parts,” ABPA says. “It is our goal to give them the facts.”

The ABPA states that it is also important to reach DIYers or collision repair shops that already support the alternative parts industry to ensure they know how car companies are working diligently to eliminate alternative parts and ultimately their ability to repair their own vehicle or a customer’s vehicle economically with competitively priced parts.