ABPA Opposes Nebraska OE Repair Procedures Bill

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has submitted opposition to Nebraska Legislative Bill 602 (2021), a bill it believes will adversely affect Nebraska drivers by establishing a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

The letter the ABPA wrote to the Nebraska State Legislature is as follows:

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) respectfully opposes LB 602 which is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, February 16 at 1:30 p.m. As currently written, LB 602 will adversely affect Nebraska drivers as it would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts

when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Who We Are

With more than 160 member companies, the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) occupies over 400 distinctive locations including collision parts distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and parts recycling plants. ABPA’s members are responsible for distributing more than 80% of the independently produced aftermarket crash replacement parts sold to the collision repair trade. The ABPA represents our members who have a presence in Nebraska including LKQ Corp, Meyer Distributing, Arnold Motor Supply and New World International.

Why We Oppose LB 602

The ABPA is against any repair procedure that encourages monopolistic behavior that would solely benefit the OEM manufacturer as this would further burden the consumer. LB 602 would not achieve its goal as consumers would be adversely affected should they be limited to having their vehicles repaired only with car company branded parts as stated in OEM repair procedures. In addition to the stifling effects of these self-serving repair procedures, there is a mandate in LB 602 which limits consumers to have their vehicle repaired with only car company parts during insurance paid repairs when their vehicle is less than 36 months old.